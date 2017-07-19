O.J. Simpson: Why he is expected to be paroled at July 20 hearing

O.J. Simpson, behind bars in a Nevada prison for almost nine years, is eligible for parole Thursday and one of his former attorneys thinks the matter is all but a foregone conclusion that the former football and TV star will be eligible for release on Oct. 1.

“He’s going to get parole,’’ said Yale Galanter, who represented Simpson during the 2008 trial when Simpson was found guilty of 12 counts, including robbery and kidnapping, and sentenced to nine years minimum and 33 years maximum. “Parole in the state of Nevada is really based on how you behave in prison, and by all accounts he’s been a model prisoner.

Four members from the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners will consider parole for Simpson at the board offices in Carson City, Nev., with the proceedings set to begin Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

A simply majority of four commissioners will lead to Simpson being granted or denied parole.

If the four commissioners at the hearing are not in agreement, two additional commissioners will participate from Las Vegas by phone or video conference. The commission usually includes seven members, but currently it has only six because a vacancy occurred June 30 and the replacement will not begin until after Simpson’s hearing.

If the six votes are split, a subsequent parole hearing will be held in January 2018.

Simpson will have an opportunity to address the board by video conference as he did during the 2013 hearing.