While John Ossoff was in high school, he interned for Georgia congressman John Lewis

Ossoff worked as a national security staffer and aide to Rep. Hank Johnson for five years.

His father, is of Russian Jewish and Lithuanian Jewish descent, Ossoff was raised Jewish.

He's only 30 years old, and running for Congress in Georgia's 6th district.

He was endorsed by congressmen Hank Johnson, John Lewis, and state House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams

He supports the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare)