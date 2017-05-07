U.S. raid takes out ISIS leader in Afghanistan

by Jill Cueni-Cohen/ May 7, 2017/ MILITARY

A successful raid carried out by Afghan and U.S. special forces on Sunday has killed Abdul Hasib, the head of ISIS in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani announced on Sunday.

Hasib was killed when a team of 50 U.S. Special Forces and 40 Afghan commandos raided his compound in Nangarhar. The compound is located near the area where the U.S. dropped the “Mother Of All Bombs” on an ISIS tunnel network on April 13.