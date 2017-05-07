Newsvine

1911Colt.45

 

About In God we trust, Blue Lives Matter Articles: 30 Seeds: 26 Comments: 5785 Since: Oct 2013

U.S. raid takes out ISIS leader in Afghanistan

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by 1911Colt.45 View Original Article: http://dennismichaellynch.com/
Seeded on Sun May 7, 2017 1:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

U.S. raid takes out ISIS leader in Afghanistan

by Jill Cueni-Cohen/ May 7, 2017/ MILITARY

A successful raid carried out by Afghan and U.S. special forces on Sunday has killed Abdul Hasib, the head of ISIS in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani announced on Sunday.

Hasib was killed when a team of 50 U.S. Special Forces and 40 Afghan commandos raided his compound in Nangarhar. The compound is located near the area where the U.S. dropped the “Mother Of All Bombs” on an ISIS tunnel network on April 13.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor