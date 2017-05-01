Newsvine

An ounce of humility is worth a pound of human ego?

By 1911Colt.45
Mon May 1, 2017 12:16 PM
    This isn't what what Benjamin Franklin was quoted as saying:

    “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”  (although I like both quotes)

    Humility can only take you so far, but it definitely has it's place in a civil society.

