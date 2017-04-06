Republicans go 'nuclear,' bust through Democratic filibuster on Gorsuch | Fox News

Newsvine

Republicans go 'nuclear,' bust through Democratic filibuster on Gorsuch

In a fast-paced chain of events that clears the way for Gorsuch to be confirmed by Friday evening, majority Republicans changed Senate precedent so that a high court nominee can advance to a final vote with a simple majority of 51 senators, as opposed to 60.

By Senate standards, this was ground-shaking. 

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared he did so to “restore norms” and get past what he called an “unprecedented” Democratic filibuster.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., countered that the changes could send the Senate and the nomination process “over the cliff.” 

 

