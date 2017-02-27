President Donald Trump: The First 100 Days

A recently introduced House bill that would dissolve the Environmental Protection Agency questions the value of what this agency does and what its goals are. The Onion provides a timeline of the EPA’s 47-year history:
- 48,000 B.C.: First tree hugged
- 1970: Following the success of Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring and the alarm caused by the Cuyahoga River fire, the Environmental Protection Agency is formed four decades too late
- 1971: Congress urged to restrict the use of lethal lead-based paint in homes, further demonstrating the EPA’s dastardly plot to strangle the free market
- 1972: Nixon signs the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement after swallowing a plastic bag while swimming in Lake Erie
- 1980: New Superfund program requires corporate polluters to pay for the cost of cleanup unless they really, really, really don’t want to
- 1982: Golden age of asbestos draws to a close
- 1983: Original administrator William D. Ruckelshaus returns for a second term as part of an ongoing effort by the EPA to reuse things instead of throwing them away
- 1988: Bunch of snobbish homeowners decide they’re too good to inhale a little radon
- 1999: After nearly three decades of clean air efforts, sun is once again visible during the daytime in all 50 states
- 2007: EPA embraces the internet age by launching its first blog at a cost of $1.7 billion to taxpayers
- 2132: Agency secures funding to address Flint water crisis