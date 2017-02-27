President Donald Trump: The First 100 Days

A recently introduced House bill that would dissolve the Environmental Protection Agency questions the value of what this agency does and what its goals are. The Onion provides a timeline of the EPA’s 47-year history:

48,000 B.C.: First tree hugged

First tree hugged 1970: Following the success of Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring and the alarm caused by the Cuyahoga River fire, the Environmental Protection Agency is formed four decades too late

Following the success of Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring and the alarm caused by the Cuyahoga River fire, the Environmental Protection Agency is formed four decades too late 1971: Congress urged to restrict the use of lethal lead-based paint in homes, further demonstrating the EPA’s dastardly plot to strangle the free market

Congress urged to restrict the use of lethal lead-based paint in homes, further demonstrating the EPA’s dastardly plot to strangle the free market 1972: Nixon signs the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement after swallowing a plastic bag while swimming in Lake Erie

Nixon signs the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement after swallowing a plastic bag while swimming in Lake Erie 1980: New Superfund program requires corporate polluters to pay for the cost of cleanup unless they really, really, really don’t want to

New Superfund program requires corporate polluters to pay for the cost of cleanup unless they really, really, really don’t want to 1982: Golden age of asbestos draws to a close

Golden age of asbestos draws to a close 1983: Original administrator William D. Ruckelshaus returns for a second term as part of an ongoing effort by the EPA to reuse things instead of throwing them away

Original administrator William D. Ruckelshaus returns for a second term as part of an ongoing effort by the EPA to reuse things instead of throwing them away 1988: Bunch of snobbish homeowners decide they’re too good to inhale a little radon

Bunch of snobbish homeowners decide they’re too good to inhale a little radon 1999: After nearly three decades of clean air efforts, sun is once again visible during the daytime in all 50 states

After nearly three decades of clean air efforts, sun is once again visible during the daytime in all 50 states 2007: EPA embraces the internet age by launching its first blog at a cost of $1.7 billion to taxpayers

EPA embraces the internet age by launching its first blog at a cost of $1.7 billion to taxpayers 2132: Agency secures funding to address Flint water crisis