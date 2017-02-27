Newsvine

President Donald Trump: The First 100 Days

Seeded by 1911Colt.45 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Onion
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:55 PM
A recently introduced House bill that would dissolve the Environmental Protection Agency questions the value of what this agency does and what its goals are. The Onion provides a timeline of the EPA’s 47-year history:

  • 48,000 B.C.: First tree hugged
  • 1970: Following the success of Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring and the alarm caused by the Cuyahoga River fire, the Environmental Protection Agency is formed four decades too late
  • 1971: Congress urged to restrict the use of lethal lead-based paint in homes, further demonstrating the EPA’s dastardly plot to strangle the free market
  • 1972: Nixon signs the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement after swallowing a plastic bag while swimming in Lake Erie
  • 1980: New Superfund program requires corporate polluters to pay for the cost of cleanup unless they really, really, really don’t want to
  • 1982: Golden age of asbestos draws to a close
  • 1983: Original administrator William D. Ruckelshaus returns for a second term as part of an ongoing effort by the EPA to reuse things instead of throwing them away
  • 1988: Bunch of snobbish homeowners decide they’re too good to inhale a little radon
  • 1999: After nearly three decades of clean air efforts, sun is once again visible during the daytime in all 50 states
  • 2007: EPA embraces the internet age by launching its first blog at a cost of $1.7 billion to taxpayers
  • 2132: Agency secures funding to address Flint water crisis

 

