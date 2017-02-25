Trump says not going to White House Correspondents dinner | Fox News

Correspondents dinner

By Joseph Weber

Published February 25, 2017

President Trump said Saturday that he will not attend the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, escalating his battle with the news media and raising questions about the future of the annual event.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year,” Trump tweeted. “Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!"

The comment was just the latest turn in Trump’s adversarial relationship with the news media, which essentially began at the start of his campaign in July 2015 and took another questionable turn Friday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer excluded several news organizations from an informal, but on-the-record gathering known as a “gaggle” -- held Friday in place of the regular, daily press briefing.

Among those excluded were the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN and Politico.

The Associated Press and purportedly Time magazine chose not to participate upon learning about Spicer’s move.

Those allowed to attend included Fox News and the conservative website Breitbart News. The site's former executive chairman, Steve Bannon, is chief strategist to Trump.

The White House defended the decision by saying so-called “pool reporters,” who record events for others, were invited “so everyone was represented.”

