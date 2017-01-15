'Bikers for Trump' to form 'wall of meat' against inauguration protesters | TheHill

“Bikers for Trump” plans to create a “wall of meat” to guard Donald Trump supporters from any protesters during his inauguration, the group’s founder told “Fox & Friends” on Sunday.

Chris Cox, the founder of the pro-Trump group, said the bikers will ride to Washington, D.C., and attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

“In the event we are needed, we certainly will form a wall of meat,” Cox said.

“We’ll be shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and toe-to-toe with anyone that is going to break through and police barriers,” Cox added.