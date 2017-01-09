Republicans Unwilling to Reschedule Trump's Cabinet Confirmation Hearings | Teen Vogue

In an unprecedented move, Republicans in Congress are starting the confirmation process for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet-level members before several key government offices finish the necessary background and ethics checks for all the nominees.

To recap how Senate confirmation works, all officials who are "cabinet-level," which includes hundreds of officials ranging from the Secretary of State to the Ambassador of the UN, must be "confirmed" by the Senate before they're allowed to take their posts. Public hearings are held by a wide range of Senate subcommittees to further vet the nominees, and those subcommittees can either kill a nomination or move the nomination to the floor for voting. From there, it requires a simple majority (i.e. 51 out of 100 votes) for the person to be approved for appointment

As for how the GOP is taking the criticism of not waiting for background checks to be completed, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Democrats need to "grow up" and move the process along. “All of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustration at having not only lost the White House, but having lost the Senate,” he claimed on the CBS show Face The Nation.

The confirmation hearings are set to begin on Tuesday, January 10, with controversial Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions taking the hot seat first at 9:30 a.m. ET.