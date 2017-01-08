Newsvine

1911Colt.45

 

About In God we trust, Blue Lives Matter Articles: 18 Seeds: 20 Comments: 4907 Since: Oct 2013

 Sheriff Clarke Calls for Nationwide Concealed Carry in all 50 States – TruthFeed

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by 1911Colt.45 View Original Article: http://truthfeed.com/
Seeded on Sat Jan 7, 2017 9:20 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The right of self-defense doesn’t stop at the end of your driveway. That’s why I have a concealed carry permit and why tens of millions of Americans do too. That permit should be valid in all 50 states. A driver’s license works in every state, so it’s common sense that a concealed carry permit should work in every state. If we can do that for driving – which is a privilege, not a right – then surely we can do that for concealed carry, which is a right, not a privilege.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor