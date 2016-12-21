City officials could face prison for Flint water crisis - Videos - CBS News

December 21, 2016, 7:16 AM| More officials connected to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, are facing felony charges. They could spend decades behind bars if convicted. They are accused of not protecting people in Flint from exposure to lead and bacteria. At least a dozen people died as a result of the contamination, and hundreds of children were poisoned. Jericka Duncan reports.
