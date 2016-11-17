13 Reasons Why Donald Trump Won & Hillary Lost

1. There are more people out of the work force than at any time in American History (you can't cover that up with an unemployment stat — people are not receiving an income).

2. Insurance premiums are up 30-40% across the country as a result of the affordable care act (again, it's hitting peoples' wallets).

3. Hillary has spent 30 years in government with no accomplishments (fighting for anything with no results gets you fired in the private sector).

4. People are not feeling the effects of any rebound in the economy

5. Hillary has continued to make poor decisions and then lie about them afterward

6. The wants/needs of the majority of Americans have been ignored in an attempt to expand the voter base over the last few electoral cycles

7. Labeling the majority of Trump supporters as “deplorables” was a terrible idea. The issues Trump raised were valid concerns even if his policy prescriptions didn’t make sense or the language he used was offensive.

8. The hyper-partisanship in Washington is unappealing to Americans and Hillary is viewed as a Washington insider.

9. Hillary is not a progressive who gets things done despite her claiming so. She literally has no record of accomplishment to speak of.

10. The threat from ISIS and nation state actors has increased under the current administration and Hillary was the chief foreign policy architect

11. The President and others called her the most qualified candidate in American history based on experience – but despite all that experience, she has nothing to show for it accept for a legacy of poor decisions

12. Hillary loves to blame a non-existent “right wing conspiracy” for her problems. That worked the first time but after 30 years of continuous scandals stemming from poor judgment on her part – the American people aren’t buying it anymore.

13. People wanted change, even if that meant Donald Trump.