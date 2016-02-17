I'm hooked on the 1911 .45 ACP, but the 9 MM is nice.
Kimber 1911 - 9 MM or a Kimber 1911 .45 ACP - you decide
Wed Feb 17, 2016 8:35 AM
Jordan and Isaiah test out the Kimber Aegis II 9mm 1911 pistol and compare it to the Kimber Custom Stainless TLE II .45ACP 1911! Is the 9mm a viable option in a 1911 pistol? What are the differences with both pistols?
Some comparison and fun with two of the most popular pistols on Planet Earth!
Shooting and showing the nifty little Browning 1911 .380.