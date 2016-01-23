Black Teen Beats 91-Year Old White Man To Death, Sets Body On Fire

I know it may shock some of you that white people still live in the city of Detroit, but they do. As of Monday there is one less because a black teenager beat a 91-year old white man to death and then set his body on fire. Not only is this an outrageous crime, but it also highlights the real racial disparity in this country.

“The word ‘heinous’ does not even begin to describe this crime,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Some other words that cops and prosecutors won’t use to describe this murder are “hate crime.” They won’t even qualify the suspect as black. You’d never even know Steward’s race by reading the Free-Press article.

It goes without saying that if a white 17-year old beat a 91-year old black man to death and then lit his body on fire, that it would instantly be considered a hate crime. So why is it not even part of the conversation in Detroit when a black-on-white murder takes place?

We don’t even need to play the “what if” game here as a white man just got six years in prison on a federal hate crime charge for punching a 79-year old black man and that didn’t result in a death. The feds jumped all over that hate crime, but they don’t seem to have much interest in what happened in Detroit.

Police have speculated that Steward broke into Monchnik’s house to burglarize it, and the attack was the result of being surprised by the homeowner. Even if that were true, it’s not like a 91-year old guy, who by all accounts was mostly deaf and enfeebled, would represent much of a threat. Steward could have easily gotten away, but instead he beat the elderly man to death and burned his body

In addition, Steward lived in the same neighborhood as Monchnik. He was well aware that a white man lived in that house. I just don’t see why race isn’t even being considered in this violent crime.

Now let’s compare George Steward to another black 17-year old across Lake Michigan in Chicago. 17-year old Laquan McDonald was high on PCP, armed with a knife, and breaking into cars. White police officer Jason Van Dyke shot and killed McDonald when he came at the cop aggressively, ignoring commands to drop the knife. Officer Van Dyke has been charged with first-degree murder and the City of Chicago paid McDonald’s family $5 million to head off a wrongful death lawsuit that hadn’t even been filed yet.

Who does Paul Monchnik’s family get to sue? Steward’s awesome parents? Filing the lawsuit would cost more than they would get in a judgment.